378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration

A watch supervisor assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron demonstrates equipment used to monitor air traffic in an air traffic control tower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Air traffic controllers rely on tools such as binoculars, radar, and radios to manage and regulate airspace operations effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo)