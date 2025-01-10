Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores close 45th annual International Saxophone Symposium [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores close 45th annual International Saxophone Symposium

    FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Video producer Chief Musician Eric Brown, from La Porte, Texas, and content producer Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo, from Tampa, Fla., direct the livestream broadcast of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at the closing performance of the 45th International Saxophone Symposium. Now in its 45th iteration, the International Saxophone Symposium has grown to become a major conference gathering each January at George Mason University featuring a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages, and is the Navy Band’s largest education outreach program.

