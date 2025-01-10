Navy Band Commodores close 45th International Saxophone Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble closes out the 45th International Saxophone Symposium with a marquee performance at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts. First held in 1978 in the historic Sail Loft on the Washington Navy Yard,, home of the U.S. Navy Band, the International Saxophone Symposium has grown to become a major conference gathering each January at GMU featuring a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages, and is the Navy Band’s largest education outreach program.