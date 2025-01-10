Navy Band Commodores close 45th International Saxophone Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Acclaimed guest artist Will Vinson trades solos with Musician 1st Class Ally Albrecht, from St. Louis, Mo., during the U.S. Navy Band Commodores closing performance at the 45th International Saxophone Symposium. The Commodores’ performance was this year’s marquee event at the two day conference. First held in 1978 in the historic Sail Loft on the Washington Navy Yard,, home of the U.S. Navy Band, the International Saxophone Symposium has grown to become a major conference gathering each January at George Mason University featuring a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages, and is the Navy Band’s largest education outreach program.