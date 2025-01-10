Navy Band Commodores close 45th International Saxophone Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graduate student Zachary Machemer, winner of the 2025 International Saxophone Symposium Jazz Saxophone Competition, solos with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at the closing performance of the two day conference. Now in its 45th iteration, the International Saxophone Symposium has grown to become a major conference gathering each January at George Mason University featuring a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages, and is the Navy Band’s largest education outreach program.