    Navy Band Commodores close 45th International Saxophone Symposium [Image 6 of 7]

    Navy Band Commodores close 45th International Saxophone Symposium

    FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Graduate student Zachary Machemer, winner of the 2025 International Saxophone Symposium Jazz Saxophone Competition, solos with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at the closing performance of the two day conference. Now in its 45th iteration, the International Saxophone Symposium has grown to become a major conference gathering each January at George Mason University featuring a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages, and is the Navy Band’s largest education outreach program.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 18:56
    Photo ID: 8827709
    VIRIN: 250111-N-OA196-3056
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.11 MB
    Location: FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, US
    Saxophone Symposium
    George Mason University
    Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble
    Will Vinson

