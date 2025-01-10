Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gurney Medical Support [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gurney Medical Support

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Two U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from A Company, 5-159th Aviation Battalion, detaches an IV from Soldier lying on gurney during a mass casualty exercise conducted an. 11,2025, at MacDill Air Force, Florida. This exercise was designed to prepare the unit for future conflicts that would produce a higher casualty rate those enduring during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. By simulating long range transportation of casualties from the battlefield to medical aid stations located hundreds of miles away, the Soldiers received hands on experience in executing long term flight operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Robert Regnier, 204th PAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 8827662
    VIRIN: 250111-A-DB402-2979
    Resolution: 1415x1600
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gurney Medical Support [Image 10 of 10], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preparing for Takeoff
    Medical Aid
    Blackhawk Landing
    Medical Offload
    Team Carry
    Patient Care
    Gurney Medical Support
    9-Line Reading
    Tactical Operations
    Attention In the TOC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download