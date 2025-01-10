9-Line Reading

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from A Company, 5-159th Aviation Battalion, collaborate at a Tactical Operations Center to gather information needed for a 9-line medevac to send a helicopter to casualty pickup location a mass casualty medical evacuation exercise conducted Jan. 11,2025, at MacDill Air Force, Florida. This exercise was designed to prepare the unit for future conflicts that would produce a higher casualty rate those enduring during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. By simulating long range transportation of casualties from the battlefield to medical aid stations located hundreds of miles away, the Soldiers received hands on experience in executing long term flight operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Robert Regnier, 204th PAD)