Tactical Operations

A Soldier from A Company, 5-159th Aviation Battalion, oversees flight operations for a mass casualty exercise conducted on Jan. 11,2025, at MacDill Air Force, Florida. This exercise was designed to prepare the unit for future conflicts that would produce a higher casualty rate those enduring during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. By simulating long range transportation of casualties from the battlefield to medical aid stations located hundreds of miles away, the Soldiers received hands on experience in executing long term flight operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Robert Regnier, 204th PAD)
Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 17:54
Photo ID:
|8827673
VIRIN:
|241228-A-DB402-9848
Resolution:
|1600x1067
Size:
|987.87 KB
Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
