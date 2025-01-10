Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors from JS Haguro (DDG 180) tour the USS America (LHA 6) [Image 10 of 11]

    Sailors from JS Haguro (DDG 180) tour the USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 10, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Matthew Miller, center, from Mesquite, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), demonstrates medical equipment to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sailors from the JS Haguro (DDG 180), in the ship’s medical bay, Jan. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    JMSDF
    Partnership
    Ship Tour
    USS America (LHA6)
    DDG Haguro

