SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 10, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jaquan Morgan, right, from New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), explains flight deck procedures to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sailors from the JS Haguro (DDG 180), on the ship’s flight deck, Jan. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 04:40
|Photo ID:
|8827259
|VIRIN:
|250110-N-QR506-1120
|Resolution:
|5200x3467
|Size:
|417.49 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors from JS Haguro (DDG 180) tour the USS America (LHA 6) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.