Sailors from JS Haguro (DDG 180) tour the USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 10, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, left, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and Capt. Tomimatsu Tomohiro, commanding officer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Haguro (DDG 180), exchange a cover on the ship’s quarterdeck, Jan. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)