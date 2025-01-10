Sailors from JS Haguro (DDG 180) tour the USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 10, 2025) Lt. Benj Ambrocio, center right, from Manila, Philippines, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), explains the ship’s medical capabilities to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sailors from the JS Haguro (DDG 180), Jan. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)