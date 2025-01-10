USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250111-N-AC395-1019 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 11, 2025) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Sylina Taylor, of Bravewood, Ill., secures a panel on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 11, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)