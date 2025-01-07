USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250111-N-AC395-1036 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 11, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Sergio Osornio, of El Paso, Texas, jacks up a shipboard tow tractor in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 11, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)