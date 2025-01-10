USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

250111-N-AC395-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 11, 2025) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Peyton Mapier, of Sterling, Ky., secures a panel on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 11, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 03:52
|Photo ID:
|8826822
|VIRIN:
|250111-N-AC395-1003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|MOUNT STERLING, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
