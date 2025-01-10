USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250111-N-AC395-1055 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 11, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Austin Elkowitz, left, of Houston, and Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Cody Clayton, of Phoenix, check the fuel solenoid on a forklift in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 11, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)