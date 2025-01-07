The Singaporean and U.S. Army Staff Talks held on January 8-9, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, represent a crucial milestone in the military partnership between the United States and Singapore, underscoring our commitment to enhancing defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 17:54
|Photo ID:
|8826669
|VIRIN:
|250109-A-YX677-4958
|Resolution:
|6233x4157
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Singapore Army and US Army Talks Vital to Growing Partnership [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Singapore Army and US Army Talks Vital to Growing Partnership
No keywords found.