U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell and Chief of Staff, General Staff (COS-GS), Brig. Gen. Tan Cheng Kwee signed the closing minutes during the Singapore and U.S. Army Land Force Talks on Jan. 9, 2025. The Singaporean and U.S. Army Staff Talks held on January 8-9, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, represent a crucial milestone in the military partnership between the United States and Singapore, underscoring their commitment to enhancing defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
Singapore Army and US Army Talks Vital to Growing Partnership
