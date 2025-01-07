Singapore Army and US Army Talks Vital to Growing Partnership

U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell and Chief of Staff, General Staff, Brig. Gen. Tan Cheng Kwee, discussed opportunities during the Singaporean and U.S. Army Land Force Talks on Jan. 8, 2025. The talks were held on Jan. 8-9, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, and represent a crucial milestone in the military partnership between the United States and Singapore, underscoring their commitment to enhancing defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
