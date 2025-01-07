The Singapore Army-U.S. Army Staff Talks, held at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on January 8-9, 2025,
reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Singapore. This
collaboration underscores our nation's commitment to advancing defense cooperation and
stability across the Indo-Pacific region.
As the 13th iteration of this pivotal dialogue, the talks reinforced the shared vision for a secure,
inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.
The annual talks between the U.S. Army Pacific and the Singapore Army serve as a dynamic
platform to deepen interoperability, strengthen mutual trust, and fortify enduring partnerships.
USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell underscored the importance of
achieving interoperability across human, technical, and procedural domains. He emphasized
that seamless collaboration is the cornerstone of mission success. Transparent and proactive
discussions during the talks further strengthen the foundation of trust between our two armies,
enabling smoother coordination across all levels of engagement.
These talks also served as a platform to establish shared objectives and align priorities,
solidifying a framework for future success.
“This 13th annual Staff Talks highlights the vital and growing partnership between Singapore
and the United States,” said Maj. Michael Neu of the Security Cooperation Division. “It reflects
our steadfast commitment to enhancing the relationship between our nations and ensuring our
armies remain aligned.”
The significance of the talks cannot be overstated. They are a testament to the shared
commitment and collective resilience of the U.S. Armed Forces and Singaporean Armed
Forces.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 17:54
|Story ID:
|488941
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|131
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Singapore Army and US Army Talks Vital to Growing Partnership, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.