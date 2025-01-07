Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Singapore Army and US Army Talks Vital to Growing Partnership

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Story by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The Singapore Army-U.S. Army Staff Talks, held at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on January 8-9, 2025,
    reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Singapore. This
    collaboration underscores our nation's commitment to advancing defense cooperation and
    stability across the Indo-Pacific region.
    As the 13th iteration of this pivotal dialogue, the talks reinforced the shared vision for a secure,
    inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.
    The annual talks between the U.S. Army Pacific and the Singapore Army serve as a dynamic
    platform to deepen interoperability, strengthen mutual trust, and fortify enduring partnerships.
    USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell underscored the importance of
    achieving interoperability across human, technical, and procedural domains. He emphasized
    that seamless collaboration is the cornerstone of mission success. Transparent and proactive
    discussions during the talks further strengthen the foundation of trust between our two armies,
    enabling smoother coordination across all levels of engagement.
    These talks also served as a platform to establish shared objectives and align priorities,
    solidifying a framework for future success.
    “This 13th annual Staff Talks highlights the vital and growing partnership between Singapore
    and the United States,” said Maj. Michael Neu of the Security Cooperation Division. “It reflects
    our steadfast commitment to enhancing the relationship between our nations and ensuring our
    armies remain aligned.”
    The significance of the talks cannot be overstated. They are a testament to the shared
    commitment and collective resilience of the U.S. Armed Forces and Singaporean Armed
    Forces.

