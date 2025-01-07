Singapore Army and US Army Talks Vital to Growing Partnership

The Singapore Army-U.S. Army Staff Talks, held at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on January 8-9, 2025,

reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Singapore. This

collaboration underscores our nation's commitment to advancing defense cooperation and

stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

As the 13th iteration of this pivotal dialogue, the talks reinforced the shared vision for a secure,

inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

The annual talks between the U.S. Army Pacific and the Singapore Army serve as a dynamic

platform to deepen interoperability, strengthen mutual trust, and fortify enduring partnerships.

USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell underscored the importance of

achieving interoperability across human, technical, and procedural domains. He emphasized

that seamless collaboration is the cornerstone of mission success. Transparent and proactive

discussions during the talks further strengthen the foundation of trust between our two armies,

enabling smoother coordination across all levels of engagement.

These talks also served as a platform to establish shared objectives and align priorities,

solidifying a framework for future success.

“This 13th annual Staff Talks highlights the vital and growing partnership between Singapore

and the United States,” said Maj. Michael Neu of the Security Cooperation Division. “It reflects

our steadfast commitment to enhancing the relationship between our nations and ensuring our

armies remain aligned.”

The significance of the talks cannot be overstated. They are a testament to the shared

commitment and collective resilience of the U.S. Armed Forces and Singaporean Armed

Forces.

