Fort Bliss Gate Renamed to Honor Former Congressman Reyes

The Under Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Gabe Camarillo, former Congressman, Silvestre Reyes, and the Commanding General of 1st Armored Division, Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, unveil the renamed gate sign at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Fort Bliss dedicated the gate to Reyes to honor him and his service to El Paso, Fort Bliss and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charlie Duke)