Under Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Gabe Camarillo, gives a speech during the Constitution gate renaming ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Fort Bliss dedicated the gate to former Congressman Silvestre Reyes to honor him and his service to El Paso, Fort Bliss and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charlie Duke)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8826666
|VIRIN:
|250110-A-UP538-1097
|Resolution:
|8253x5502
|Size:
|18.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss Gate Renamed to Honor Former Congressman Reyes [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.