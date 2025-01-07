Fort Bliss Gate Renamed to Honor Former Congressman Reyes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Gabe Camarillo, gives a speech during the Constitution gate renaming ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Fort Bliss dedicated the gate to former Congressman Silvestre Reyes to honor him and his service to El Paso, Fort Bliss and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charlie Duke)