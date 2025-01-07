Fort Bliss renames gate, honors former congressman

Photo By Sgt. Charlie Duke | The Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo (left), former Congressman Silvestre...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Charlie Duke | The Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo (left), former Congressman Silvestre Reyes (center right), and the Commanding General of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor (right) unveil the renamed gate sign at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Fort Bliss dedicated the gate Reyes to honor him and his service to El Paso and Fort Bliss. Reyes, an Army veteran, advocated for Fort Bliss during the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure Commission and was instrumental in making Fort Bliss the incredible installation it is today. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charlie Duke) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas — Fort Bliss marked the renaming of one of its main entrances in a ceremony honoring former Congressman Silvestre Reyes Jan 10.



Reyes is a decorated veteran whose decades-long commitment to service left an enduring mark on the El Paso community and the U.S. Army.



Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss and ceremony host, praised Reyes' contributions during the ceremony.



"Two years ago, my predecessor, Maj. Gen. Jim Isenhower set out to find a way to honor Representative Reyes for what he did," Taylor said. "He believed it was fitting that we name the main entrance to the 1st Armored Division on this side of Fort Bliss in honor of this great veteran and great patriot."



Taylor also reflected on the transformation of Fort Bliss over the past two decades, attributing much of its success to Reyes’ advocacy.



“Twenty years ago, this installation was a small little training post with an uncertain future,” Taylor said. “Today, it is the third-largest military installation [by population] in the United States Army. It has the best training land and training resources of any military training center in the world, hands down, and it is the home of America’s Tank Division, the 1st Armored Division.”



The 35th Under Secretary of the Army, and fellow El Pasoan, Gabe Camarillo, honored Reyes' legacy, highlighting his military service and dedication to the Army.



"Today belongs to former Congressman Reyes and his career contributions to this installation and to our Army as we rededicate the Constitution Gate in his honor," Camarillo said. "As a veteran of the Vietnam War, he demonstrated extraordinary courage and bravery, putting his life on the line as he deployed overseas."



Camarillo also praised Reyes' work in Congress, where he served as a key advocate for military and veterans' issues.



"Throughout his tenure, he remained a steadfast advocate for our Army and our nation's veterans, serving with distinction on the House Armed Services Committee and the Veterans Affairs Committee," Camarillo said. "It's an honor for me to be a part of this as Under Secretary of the Army."



Reyes, who was born and raised in El Paso, reflected on his lifelong connection to Fort Bliss and its impact on his life.



"I was born and raised, as was my wife, Catalina, here in the shadow of Fort Bliss in the mid-40s, so we grew up knowing and respecting the role that our military plays in our lives," Reyes said.



He also shared a memory of one of his first accomplishments as a congressman.



"Driving up here, we went underneath the first military construction project that I was able to get funded in 1997," Reyes said. "It's that bridge that crosses Liberty Expressway. The tag is one that has become internationally known for Fort Bliss, and it says, 'It's a great day to be a soldier.' Having been a soldier, having been a proud American serving our nation, I know especially what that means."



Reyes, a Canutillo native, represented the Texas 16th Congressional District from 1997 until 2013. He is seen as a major player in advocating for Fort Bliss in the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure decision, bringing the 1st Armored Division to Fort Bliss in 2011 and transforming the post into what it is today — home of America’s Tank Division and one of the largest and most important training areas in the Army.



Prior to serving as a congressman, Reyes served in the Army from 1966 to 1968 as a helicopter crew chief, seeing combat duty in Vietnam, followed by a 26-year career with the U.S. Border Patrol.