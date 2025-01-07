Fort Bliss Gate Renamed to Honor Former Congressman Reyes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commanding General of 1st Armored Division, Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, and Under Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Gabe Camarillo, present former congressman, Silvestre Reyes, with a plaque to commemorate the renaming of the gate at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Fort Bliss dedicated the gate to Reyes to honor him and his service to El Paso, Fort Bliss and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charlie Duke)