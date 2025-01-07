Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Gate Renamed to Honor Former Congressman Reyes

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Charlie Duke 

    1st Armored Division

    Commanding General of 1st Armored Division, Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, and Under Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Gabe Camarillo, present former congressman, Silvestre Reyes, with a plaque to commemorate the renaming of the gate at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Fort Bliss dedicated the gate to Reyes to honor him and his service to El Paso, Fort Bliss and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charlie Duke)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 18:12
    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
