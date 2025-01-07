USNA and Submarine Force Drive Innovation in Additive Manufacturing

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Midshipman 1st Class Carolyn Thurlby removes a Stereolithography (SLA) plastic dust cap print from the printer. The SLA print was tested with a FormLabs Tough 2000 Resin material. Commander, Submarine Forces is researching the usage of additive manufacturing (AM) technology to address operational needs after identifying a need for plastic dust caps, a material item essential for submarine maintenance, in collaboration with midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Submarine Squadron Two (CSS-2), Submarine Squadron Four (CSS-4), and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jonathan “Buddy” Slager.)

