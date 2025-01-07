USNA and Submarine Force Drive Innovation in Additive Manufacturing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Midshipman 1st Class Addy Palaia performs post processing for a Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) plastic dust cap print. SLS was tested with a polyamide-12 or nylon-12 material. Commander, Submarine Forces is researching the usage of additive manufacturing (AM) technology to address operational needs after identifying a need for plastic dust caps, a material item essential for submarine maintenance, in collaboration with midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Submarine Squadron Two (CSS-2), Submarine Squadron Four (CSS-4), and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jonathan “Buddy” Slager.)