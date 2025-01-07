ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Midshipman 1st Class Addy Palaia performs post processing for a Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) plastic dust cap print. SLS was tested with a polyamide-12 or nylon-12 material. Commander, Submarine Forces is researching the usage of additive manufacturing (AM) technology to address operational needs after identifying a need for plastic dust caps, a material item essential for submarine maintenance, in collaboration with midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Submarine Squadron Two (CSS-2), Submarine Squadron Four (CSS-4), and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jonathan “Buddy” Slager.)
|01.06.2025
|01.10.2025 12:51
|8826109
|250106-N-N0736-1002
|5712x4284
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|1
|0
USNA and Submarine Force Drive Innovation in Additive Manufacturing
