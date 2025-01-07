ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Plastic dust caps, created by Midshipmen utilizing additive manufacturing technology, are on display at the United States Naval Academy’s Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering Department labotory. Commander, Submarine Forces is researching the usage of additive manufacturing (AM) technology to address operational needs after identifying a need for plastic dust caps, a material item essential for submarine maintenance, in collaboration with midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Submarine Squadron Two (CSS-2), Submarine Squadron Four (CSS-4), and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jonathan “Buddy” Slager.)
USNA and Submarine Force Drive Innovation in Additive Manufacturing
