    USNA and Submarine Force Drive Innovation in Additive Manufacturing [Image 1 of 3]

    USNA and Submarine Force Drive Innovation in Additive Manufacturing

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Plastic dust caps, created by Midshipmen utilizing additive manufacturing technology, are on display at the United States Naval Academy’s Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering Department labotory. Commander, Submarine Forces is researching the usage of additive manufacturing (AM) technology to address operational needs after identifying a need for plastic dust caps, a material item essential for submarine maintenance, in collaboration with midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Submarine Squadron Two (CSS-2), Submarine Squadron Four (CSS-4), and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jonathan “Buddy” Slager.)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 8826108
    VIRIN: 250106-N-N0736-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 790.4 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

