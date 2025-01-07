USNA and Submarine Force Drive Innovation in Additive Manufacturing

NORFOLK, Va. – Commander, Submarine Forces is researching the usage of additive manufacturing (AM) technology to address operational needs, in collaboration with midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Submarine Squadron Two (CSS-2), Submarine Squadron Four (CSS-4), and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY).



CSS-4 identified a need for plastic dust caps, a material item essential for preventing dirt and debris from fouling the heads of submarine hatch tightening bolts, that was not readily available in the U.S. Navy’s supply chain system and had an acquisition time of nearly a year as of August 2024.



To address this shortfall, CSS-2’s AM team consulted with the USNA Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering Department, where Permanent Military Professor Cmdr. Jonathan “Buddy” Slager, challenged midshipmen with a goal to find a solution.



MIDN 1st Class Abby Palaia and MIDN 1st Class Carolyn Thurlby led initial efforts, with support from Slager, Lt. Derek Pomer, CSS-2, and Alex Kartaszewicz, PNSY. Their manufacturing solution landed on utilizing AM to rapidly produce end use dust caps.



This effort has already produced operational benefits, to include an increase in the completion rate of submarine maintenance tasks and the creation of technical drawings for new AM parts, for addition to the Navy’s library for maintenance and onboard operations.



“This collaboration highlights the value of partnerships between academia and the fleet,” said Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, commander, Submarine Forces. “The Naval Academy was an obvious initial partner for us, but since launching this effort, we have seen great interest with many potential partner universities. We hope to build more partnerships that will help us get after parts obsolescence and supply chain issues to make our force more ready and more resilient.”



The project utilizes several advanced AM technologies, including Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) with specified materials, creating functional parts that are designed to meet the demands of submarine operations.



This initiative reflects the Navy’s focus on using innovative technologies to address practical challenges and support the development of future leaders.



The Submarine Force executes the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2025 Date Posted: 01.08.2025 19:07 Story ID: 488868 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNA and Submarine Force Drive Innovation in Additive Manufacturing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.