A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. Fighting Falcons deployed to the AOR conduct missions to compete strategically and defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 11:00
|Photo ID:
|8825987
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-HP405-1300
|Resolution:
|3924x2611
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Refueling over the Red Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.