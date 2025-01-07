Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Refueling over the Red Sea [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Refueling over the Red Sea

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot looks to her right during a flight over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. Stratotankers are a force-multiplying asset that provide an aerial refueling capability to aircraft deployed to the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 11:00
    Photo ID: 8825983
    VIRIN: 241217-F-HP405-1126
    Resolution: 4809x3200
    Size: 811.03 KB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling over the Red Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Refueling over the Red Sea
    Refueling over the Red Sea
    Refueling over the Red Sea
    Refueling over the Red Sea
    Refueling over the Red Sea
    Refueling over the Red Sea
    Refueling over the Red Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download