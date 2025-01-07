Refueling over the Red Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot conducts a walk-around before a flight over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. USAF KC-135 Stratotankers provide an aerial refueling capability to U.S. assets flying missions defending the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)