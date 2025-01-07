Refueling over the Red Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 17, 2024. F-16s are one of the multi-role fighter aircraft deployed to the CENTCOM AOR, conducting regular missions to maintain peace and security in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)