    Refueling over the Red Sea [Image 4 of 7]

    Refueling over the Red Sea

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 17, 2024. F-16s are one of the multi-role fighter aircraft deployed to the CENTCOM AOR, conducting regular missions to maintain peace and security in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

