USFK commander visits 51st FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, views an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2025. As a general officer, Brunson has served in numerous staff and command positions in conventional and special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)