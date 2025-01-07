USFK commander visits 51st FW

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, views an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2025. As a general officer, Brunson has served in numerous staff and command positions in conventional and special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|01.08.2025
|01.10.2025 01:49
|8825775
|250108-F-BD538-1081
|6048x3402
|3.03 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|4
|1
