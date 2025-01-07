Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK commander visits 51st FW [Image 3 of 4]

    USFK commander visits 51st FW

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, right, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, discusses the capabilities of an F-16 Fighting Falcon with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson, Seventh Air Force commander, during a visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2025. The USFK commander learned about the 51st FW Fight Tonight mission, further bolstering his understanding of combat capabilities across the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    This work, USFK commander visits 51st FW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Allies
    Partnerships
    USFK
    7thAF
    51stFW

