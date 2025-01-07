USFK commander visits 51st FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, right, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, discusses the capabilities of an F-16 Fighting Falcon with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson, Seventh Air Force commander, during a visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2025. The USFK commander learned about the 51st FW Fight Tonight mission, further bolstering his understanding of combat capabilities across the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)