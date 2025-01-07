U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, right, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, meets with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Parker Kelly, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedication crew chief, during a visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2025. The USFK leaders met with Osan AB Airmen and visited the 36th Fighter Squadron, 607th Air Operations Center, and Space Force facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 01:49
|Photo ID:
|8825772
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-BD538-1014
|Resolution:
|3625x2719
|Size:
|717.49 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, USFK commander visits 51st FW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.