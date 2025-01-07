USFK commander visits 51st FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, right, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, meets with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Parker Kelly, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedication crew chief, during a visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2025. The USFK leaders met with Osan AB Airmen and visited the 36th Fighter Squadron, 607th Air Operations Center, and Space Force facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)