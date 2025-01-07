USFK commander visits 51st FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, walks with U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, during a visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2025. The visit provided the USFK commander an opportunity to better understand the 51st FW and CACC’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)