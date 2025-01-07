Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK commander visits 51st FW [Image 1 of 4]

    USFK commander visits 51st FW

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, walks with U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, during a visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2025. The visit provided the USFK commander an opportunity to better understand the 51st FW and CACC’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 8825771
    VIRIN: 250108-F-BD538-1008
    Resolution: 3254x2440
    Size: 743.78 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, USFK commander visits 51st FW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Allies
    Partnerships
    USFK
    7thAF
    51stFW

