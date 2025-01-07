Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Signal Korean workers overcome treacherous conditions to keep communications lines open during winter

    1st Signal Korean workers overcome treacherous conditions to keep communications lines open during winter

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    In August 2022, heavy rains caused a mountain collapse near Camp Madison, destroying a vital access road and disrupting operations. (Photo courtesy of Mr. Yoo, Chang Soo)

    1st Signal Korean workers overcome treacherous conditions to keep communications lines open during winter

