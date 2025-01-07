A large tree lies uprooted, its branches broken, after being unable to withstand the weight of the heavy snow, December 4, 2024, (Photo courtesy of Mr. Chang, Chung Chin)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 23:00
|Photo ID:
|8825725
|VIRIN:
|241204-O-TQ984-3559
|Resolution:
|1496x1496
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Signal Korean workers overcome treacherous conditions to keep communications lines open during winter [Image 11 of 11], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Signal Korean workers overcome treacherous conditions to keep communications lines open during winter
No keywords found.