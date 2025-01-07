Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Signal Korean workers overcome treacherous conditions to keep communications lines open during winter [Image 9 of 11]

    1st Signal Korean workers overcome treacherous conditions to keep communications lines open during winter

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    On November 28, 2024, after the heavy snowfall, the starting point of the trail leading to Camp Madison lay blanketed in thick snow, with a fallen tree draped over electric lines, further complicating access. (Photo courtesy of Mr. Yoo, Chang Soo)

