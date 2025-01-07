1st Signal Korean workers overcome treacherous conditions to keep communications lines open during winter

As the first snow blanketed the Korean Peninsula, a dedicated team of Korean local nationals climbed the treacherous slopes of Gwanggyosan Mountain to maintain critical communications during heavy snowfalls from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.



“On the night of November 26th, I received a call from Mr. Chang, Chung Chin, telecommunications specialist, about a snowfall crisis at Camp Madison; heavy snowfall had begun blanketing the region, accumulating five inches by the following morning,” said Capt. Joshua Knight, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center Seoul company commander.



Perched on the historic slopes of Gwanggyosan Mountain, Camp Madison is a key communications hub staffed at all times by dedicated signal employees who ensure essential services and network capabilities across the peninsula.



At the heart of Camp Madison's operations lies a team of committed professionals who endure both physical and environmental challenges to keep critical systems running. Korean local national employees at Camp Madison, a team of five electronics technicians, perform shift work at the site 24/7, 365 days a year. The site is uniquely divided between a top site and a bottom site, with the top site only accessible via hiking trail. The road to the bottom site itself is an arduous incline, stretching approximately 1,500 (4,921 feet) meters, with a total distance of 2,100 meters (6,889 feet) and an elevation gain of 1,200 feet.



The team consists of Mr. Yoo, Chang Soo, site lead, Mr. Kim, Kap In, Mr. Hwang, Tong Il, Mr. Sin, Yun Sik, and Mr. Ho, Che Hyon.



“The incline to Camp Madison, already challenging, became treacherously slippery, and two fallen trees blocked the path,” Knight said. “Despite these obstacles, our site workers tackled the combined 2,100-meter climb to keep operations going during shift changes. Mr. Sin was already on duty and reported that he was stuck at the top site.”



The first concern of Knight after receiving the report was the welfare of the employees.



“I was impressed by Capt. Knight's first question about emergency food — whether there was enough to sustain the staff. It really showed his concern for their safety and well-being,” said Yoo, the site lead.



Unfortunately, the situation did not improve over time.



“By the early hours of November 28th, the crisis intensified. Around 3 a.m., more trees fell, severing the power line leading to the top site. Thankfully, the generator kicked in immediately to maintain communications and equipment functionality. But we had a new challenge — limited fuel reserves in the generator tank,” said Yoo. “With the snow now nearly a foot deep, shift relief became impossible. Mr. Sin, who was on duty at the top site, found himself stranded. At this point, Capt. Knight received another report about the situation.”



To make matters worse, Sin had scheduled his leave and flight for November 29, but he was now stuck at the top site, as it was almost impossible for another team member to relieve him. Determined to support their stranded colleague, Hwang volunteered to climb up to the top site. Around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28, he began the grueling 2,100-meter trek through 12 inches of snow. After an exhausting four-hour climb, he reached the top site by 3:30 p.m., demonstrating extraordinary resilience and teamwork.



While the employees of Camp Madison worked tirelessly to maintain signal operations, efforts to clear the snow began in earnest. The Directorate of Public Works mobilized to remove snow, while Suwon city officials worked to cut away fallen trees. Meanwhile, the Korean Electrical Power Company initiated repairs on the downed power lines.



By that evening, KEPCO restored commercial power at 6 p.m., allowing the team to conserve generator fuel, which ended up lasting far longer than expected. In total, the generator operated for about 18 hours. However, snow and debris continued to block access until Dec. 10, when DPW and Suwon city workers finally cleared the road, restoring normal operations.



This is not the first time natural events have caused disruptions at Camp Madison. During spring, wildfires become a significant concern, with firefighting helicopters often spotted between March and May. Twice, in March 2016 and March 2022, wildfires breached the site’s fence, prompting emergency protocols and the use of evacuation routes. In summer, typhoons and torrential rains frequently caused roof damage, downed trees, and power outages. Even crows occasionally short-circuit power lines, adding to the summer’s challenges.



“We would like to highlight all the hard work of the Camp Madison team and DPW workers,” said Yoo. “Even in difficult situations, whether it’s cold or hot weather, their support shines through. Like hiking up with heavy landscaping equipment in the heat of summer or shoveling snow after a heavy snowfall, their dedication is unmatched.”



The Camp Madison team exemplifies unwavering dedication to their mission. Whether facing heavy snow, road collapses, or the challenges of maintaining a Tier 1 communications site, their commitment ensures that essential network capabilities, air traffic control systems, emergency communications, and national defense operations remain uninterrupted. Their actions are not just a testament to their endurance, but a reflection of the critical role they play in safeguarding operations that impact the entire peninsula.

