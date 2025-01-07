Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Regina Bolante, left, NCO in charge of career development with the 11th Force Support Squadron, and Senior Master Sgt. Rochell Brown, right, flight chief of the 11th FSS Military Personnel Flight, review readiness items for U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Honor Guard guardsmen at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2025. The 11th FSS ensured 150 personnel were prepared to deploy in support of the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)