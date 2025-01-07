Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Regina Bolante, left, NCO in charge of career development with the 11th Force Support Squadron, and Senior Master Sgt. Rochell Brown, right, flight chief of the 11th FSS Military Personnel Flight, review readiness items for U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Honor Guard guardsmen at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2025. The 11th FSS ensured 150 personnel were prepared to deploy in support of the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 16:16
    Photo ID: 8825569
    VIRIN: 250101-F-UD194-1012
    Resolution: 3738x2490
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Excellence
    JBAB
    AFDW
    State funeral
    U.S. Air Force
    SF39

