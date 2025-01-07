Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Honor Guard guardsmen receive a pre-deployment brief at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2025. The members gathered for a pre-deployment inspection in preparation to support the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Ga. Carter, the longest-lived president in U.S. history, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)