Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Honor Guard guardsmen receive a pre-deployment brief at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2025. The members gathered for a pre-deployment inspection in preparation to support the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Ga. Carter, the longest-lived president in U.S. history, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 16:16
    Photo ID: 8825566
    VIRIN: 250101-F-UD194-1078
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral
    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral
    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral
    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral
    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Excellence
    JBAB
    AFDW
    State funeral
    U.S. Air Force
    SF39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download