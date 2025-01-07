Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Specialist 4 Aiden Benezette, ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard, packs his bag for deployment at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2025. A team of 150 Air Force and Space Force members prepared to deploy to Plains, Ga., in support of the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)