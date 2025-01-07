Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Space Force Specialist 4 Aiden Benezette, ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard, packs his bag for deployment at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2025. A team of 150 Air Force and Space Force members prepared to deploy to Plains, Ga., in support of the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 16:16
    VIRIN: 250101-F-UD194-1060
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Excellence
    JBAB
    AFDW
    State funeral
    U.S. Air Force
    SF39

