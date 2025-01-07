U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and U.S. Space Force Honor Guard guardsmen go through a pre-deployment readiness line in preparation for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2025. Carter, the longest-lived president in U.S. history, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 16:16
|Photo ID:
|8825567
|VIRIN:
|250101-F-UD194-1015
|Resolution:
|4101x2732
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard prepare for President Carter State Funeral [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.