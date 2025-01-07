Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jimmy Carter departs U.S. Capitol [Image 6 of 6]

    Jimmy Carter departs U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard carry the casket of President Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, during his state funeral service at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    USNORTHCOM
    JTF-NCR
    SF39

