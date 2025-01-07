Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jimmy Carter departs U.S. Capitol [Image 2 of 6]

    Jimmy Carter departs U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard carry the casket of Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, out of the U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 8825429
    VIRIN: 250109-D-EN202-1011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.42 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 42
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jimmy Carter departs U.S. Capitol [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNORTHCOM
    JTF-NCR
    SF39

