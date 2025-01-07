Jimmy Carter departs U.S. Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard carry the casket of Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, out of the U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Christopher Kaufmann)