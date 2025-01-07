Jimmy Carter departs U.S. Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S service members with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard participate in the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. David A. Carvajal)