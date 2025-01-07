Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Mims, Bradley Fighting Vehicle Commander, controls the vehicle during a partner force presence patrol in Northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024.



The Soldier is deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)