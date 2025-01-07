U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Mims, Bradley Fighting Vehicle Commander, controls the vehicle during a partner force presence patrol in Northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024.
The Soldier is deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 08:35
|Photo ID:
|8825334
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-MX083-1035
|Resolution:
|6476x4140
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Partner Force Presence Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.