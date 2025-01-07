Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partner Force Presence Patrol [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Partner Force Presence Patrol

    SYRIA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keyona Smith 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Mims, Bradley Fighting Vehicle Commander, controls the vehicle during a partner force presence patrol in Northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024.

    The Soldier is deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 08:35
    Photo ID: 8825334
    VIRIN: 241212-A-MX083-1035
    Resolution: 6476x4140
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner Force Presence Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Partner Force Presence Patrol
    Partner Force Presence Patrol
    Partner Force Presence Patrol
    Partner Force Presence Patrol
    Partner Force Presence Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download