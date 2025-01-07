Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Army Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle stage at test fire range before a partner force presence patrol in Northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, from Fort Drum, New York, are deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)